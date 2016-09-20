60 seconds with: Richard O’Dwyer

Hiscox regional manager Richard O’Dwyer takes the Business & Finance 60 second challenge.
Q. What was your first job?
I worked behind the bar in a golf club. I started this job at the age of 16 and it was part-time. The job was a very enjoyable and I worked my way up to assistant bar manager within three years. Working in a golf club gave me a very early understanding of relationships and how important it is to know your customer.
Q. What’s your greatest achievement?
In a business context it would be winning Underwriter of the Year 2013 for Hiscox UK & Ireland. At the time I was a development underwriter and was voted the number one underwriter in the business across the UK & Ireland business. This was awarded for success as both an underwriter and a salesperson.
Q. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?
Value your time. It is important to ensure that when you are working it is of benefit to you and your business. Essentially, this means don’t give timewasters any time; deal with those who will work with you for mutual benefits.
Q. How do you define success?
Health, happiness, comfort.
Q. What’s your motto?
Treat everyone as an equal.
Q. If you could step into the shoes of one business person for the day, who would it be and why?
Richard Branson. He is always willing to push himself and his business to the limit; never afraid to try new things and always looking to evolve the business.
It would be very enjoyable working for such a diverse business and always considering what the next step is going to be.
Q. How do you motivate yourself and your staff?
Celebrating success is key. Always keeping the environment fun, not focusing on small things and encouraging performance by coaching the team and showing them the future rewards of good performance.
Q. How do you relax?
Spending time with family and friends, holidays in the sun with nice food and a good book or watching a good box set.
Q. What are your aspirations?
Since I joined Hiscox in Ireland in 2010 it has grown threefold. We want to continue our fast-paced profitable growth and secure our position as the number one specialist insurer in Ireland. We have a young, hungry and dynamic workforce: I want us to stand out as the insurer that the best young talent in this country aspire to work for.
… deal with those who will work with you for mutual benefits
DAY IN, DAY OUT
Hiscox are global leaders in technology, media and cyber risk insurances and work with a limited specialist panel of brokers to deliver these solutions.
Regional manager Richard O’Dwyer is responsible for the day-to-day operation of Hiscox in Ireland, which involves the development of a group of underwriters, broker relationships and growth of the account.
Hiscox works with Irish brokers to provide home insurance and commercial insurance for professional businesses across the island of Ireland.
The company has a strong financial rating and has received an A rating from A.M Best and an A+ rating from Fitch.