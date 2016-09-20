60 seconds with: Richard O’Dwyer

Hiscox regional manager Richard O’Dwyer takes the Business & Finance 60 second challenge.

Q. What was your first job?

I worked behind the bar in a golf club. I started this job at the age of 16 and it was part-time. The job was a very enjoyable and I worked my way up to assistant bar manager within three years. Working in a golf club gave me a very early understanding of relationships and how important it is to know your customer.

Q. What’s your greatest achievement?

In a business context it would be winning Underwriter of the Year 2013 for Hiscox UK & Ireland. At the time I was a development underwriter and was voted the number one underwriter in the business across the UK & Ireland business. This was awarded for success as both an underwriter and a salesperson.

Q. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Value your time. It is important to ensure that when you are working it is of benefit to you and your business. Essentially, this means don’t give timewasters any time; deal with those who will work with you for mutual benefits.

Q. How do you define success?

Health, happiness, comfort.

Q. What’s your motto?

Treat everyone as an equal.