60 seconds with: Ross Palmer

Managing director of Fastcom Ross Palmer takes the Business & Finance 60 second challenge.

Q. What was your first job?

I worked as a sailing instructor in my home village of Rosses Point in Sligo. After that I became a trainee accountant.

Q. What would you regard as your greatest achievement to date?

Transforming the business from a regional telecoms company to a growing international provider on managed network service solutions. It’s been doubly satisfying to do that from Sligo.

Q. What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Trust your instincts. Looking back over the past 10 years, there are a few times I feel I should have gone with my gut more often.

Q. If you could step into the shoes of one business person for the day, who would it be and why?

It would have to be James Dyson. I admire his ability to reinvent the ordinary and transform one idea into a worldwide technology company, while always looking to see how it can be done better.

Q. In three words or less, how do you define success?

Contentment within yourself.

Q. How do you motivate yourself and your staff?

I work closely with my staff and focus on their positives, being constructive at all times. I like to ensure everyone is passionate about delivering the best service to our customers and positivity is the key to achieving it.

Q. How do your relax?

I like to get out with the family and enjoy the beautiful scenery and coastline around the west of Ireland, whether that’s through diving, hiking or fishing. I also like to chill out with a good book, too.

Q. What’s your motto?

Never give up.

Q. What are your aspirations for the future of your business?

From our base in Sligo, I want to grow the business to be one of the largest providers of managed network service solutions worldwide. I would like Fastcom to be recognised for its quality of service and the expertise of our staff. I also want to attract more skilled people back to Sligo to work with us and become a significant employer in the region.

