August 2016: Rubicoin

John Tyrrell and Emmet Savage , Rubicoin co-founders

August was a good month for Irish fintech start-up Rubicoin, as the company announced it has raised €1.2m in funding after its Invest app went global.

Rubicoin is the maker of a suite of financial investment tools designed to transform anyone into an informed, confident investor. This latest funding round, which will assist Rubicoin to expand into new markets, was from existing and new private investors, and brings to €3m the total amount raised to date.

The company also announced that its Invest by Rubicoin app is now available to users around the world. To date, the app was only accessible to US customers but now, with a global reach to over 140 countries, worldwide investing is now possible. The ability to find and buy outstanding shares in one place has never been easier.

To make the investment process even easier, Invest by Rubicoin onboards users right from their smartphones and removes all barriers to investing by offering a simple, clean and intuitive user experience. Investors can sign-in or sign-up for a brokerage account, tap to invest, and get constant support with in-app messages.

Through its products Rubicoin aims to demystify the stock market, and create a fully accessible experience for would-be investors through a completely mobile-led offering.

INVESTMENT EXPERTS

Rubicoin was co-founded by Emmet Savage and John Tyrrell in 2013 as they wanted to design a product that would create millions of successful stock investors by making the investing process both engaging and enjoyable.

Supported by a long-standing and fully audited investing track-record, Rubicoin has produced two apps that places user experience front and centre, Learn by Rubicoin and Invest by Rubicoin.

“From the very beginning, our mission has been ‘to get the world investing successfully’,” says John Tyrrell, Rubicoin, co-founder and COO. “We recently opened up our Invest by Rubicoin app to users across the world which has so far created tens of thousands of new stock investors. Our latest funding round will assist our successful expansion into new markets, which is a very exciting prospect for us.”

Emmet Savage, Rubicoin co-founder and CEO added: “The last year has been a period of rapid growth for Rubicoin. We graduated from NovaUCD to our new offices in Dublin’s Merrion Row with our team more than doubling from six to 13 employees. We have also enjoyed a rapid increase in customer uptake, with over 150,000 app downloads in the same period. We are confident that our apps will continue to grow in popularity around the globe.”

A SOLID TEAM

Rubicoin, a client company of NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin, is headquartered in Dublin city centre with an office in New York.

The Rubicoin team is made up of lifelong investors and tech geeks. Emmet and John founded Rubicoin and built a team that want to achieve one common goal: to help people shape their financial future by making it simple to start investing.

In late 2015, CEO Emmet Savage was been included in Irish America magazine’s 2015 Wall Street 50 in recognition for the past 20 years educating stock investing to wide audiences.