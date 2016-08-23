COMPETITION: Calling all women in business

An invitation to be fearless! – On Friday, September 30th, 250 of Ireland’s leading professional women and female entrepreneurs will be gathering in Cork for Network Ireland’s annual conference and Business & Finance would like to offer one lucky reader plus a friend the opportunity to attend.

This is the flagship event for Network Ireland – an organisation focused on driving the personal and professional development of women.

The theme of the conference is ‘Fearless Ambition … see where it takes you’ and the event will feature a wide range of national and international business leaders, motivational speakers and influencers discussing risk taking and why we need to be fearless when it comes to business and our careers.

The prize is for two people and includes:

Full day conference tickets

Tickets to Gala Dinner and Network Ireland Business Awards

Overnight accommodation and breakfast at the Clarion Hotel, Cork

Among those already confirmed for this inspirational event is Hayley Barnard (founder and MD of MIX Diversity Developers), an internationally respected communications consultant who will be talking about raising the bar on our careers and businesses by being resilient and brave.

Haley will be joined by leaders in industry, the arts, non-profit and the public sector including:

Ann Doherty – CEO, Cork City Council

– CEO, Cork City Council Niamh Townsend – GM, Dell Ireland

– GM, Dell Ireland Gina London – former CNN correspondent

– former CNN correspondent Anne Clarke – Founder, Landmark Productions

– Founder, Landmark Productions Anne Sheehan – Enterprise Director, Vodafone Ireland

– Enterprise Director, Vodafone Ireland Sen. Colette Kelleher – CEO, Alzheimer’s Ireland

– CEO, Alzheimer’s Ireland Mark Fitzharris – Head of AIB, Cork City

Chairing the conference will be Newstalk’s Jonathan Healy and MC for the Gala Dinner and Awards will be businesswoman, broadcaster and humanitarian Maria Walsh.

The conference is being held in the beautiful four-star Clarion Hotel, which overlooks the River Lee and is only a two-minute stroll from the city’s thriving shopping and entertainment hotspots and the main business district. Amenities include Kudos Bar, Essence Spa and SanoVitae Health & Fitness Club.

Conference partners are AIB, Vodafone and Cork City Council. The conference will be supported by Enterprise Ireland with Business & Finance as the official conference media partner.

For further information on the event and on Network Ireland visit networkireland.ie and for further information on the Clarion Hotel visit clarionhotelcorkcity.com.