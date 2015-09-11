GALLERY: Tech 100 2015 launch

Pictured L-R (standing): Marcus McKenna (HP PPS), David Gallagher (Hiscox), Linda Davis (Next Generation Recruitment), Robert O’Dwyer (Hiscox), Dejan Cusic (Comtrade). Seated (L-R): Eamonn Sinnott (Intel) and Ian Hyland (Business & Finance Media Group)

Some of Ireland’s most important tech leaders gathered at the launch of the Business & Finance Tech 100, which took place at the Royal College of Physicians, Kildare St on September 9th.

There are few areas of the economy as fascinating as the high-tech sector, and none that have captured the public’s imagination so completely.

Ireland is a crucial cog in this complex machine. From anatomy app innovators 3d4 Medical to Facebook gaming pioneers Zynga, the Business & Finance Tech 100 edition showcases the best and the brightest on Ireland’s tech scene.

Although much of the limelight is taken by multi-billion dollar giants, in many ways the smaller players can be just as interesting. The questions that have been on many lips over the past few years are: what will be the next Google? And what are the chances of it being an Irish company?

Irish entrepreneurs, Irish start-ups and Irish ideas have an important part to play – whether focusing on serving clients and markets close to home, or going for a slice of the Silicon Valley pie. Enterprise Ireland, universities and institutes of technology, initiatives like CoderDojo and the wider educational community all provide vital infrastructure.