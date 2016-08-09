July 2016: Lidl

An expansion programme including some 600 new jobs saw the German discount supermarket hit the headlines recently.

Discount supermarket Lidl has established a firm foothold in Ireland since its establishment in 2000, now commanding 11.9% of the market according to the latest figures.

At the beginning of August the retailer announced plans for a major new expansion, recruiting 600 jobs across business units including store operations, warehouse and distribution support, as well as head office and regional office roles.

The recruitment drive is beginning immediately and will last for the next two years, and according to Lidl all roles will provide opportunities for long-term career advancement in the organisation. The retailer currently operates 146 stores nationwide, with recruitment also providing for its warehouse and distribution requirements: the retailer is planning its largest warehouse for Newbridge, Co. Kildare. The company currently has 4,000 staff on its roster.

Maeve McCleane, HR director at Lidl Ireland, explained: “Lidl is now recognised as a leading employer of significant scale in Ireland and with that brings a wealth of opportunities for ambitious and dynamic people with a passion for delivering exceptional service for Lidl Ireland’s 1.5 million weekly customers, whether they work in store or in a variety of other roles throughout our business.

“As an employer we believe in the importance of committing to our staff by providing a supportive work environment with training and development in all areas to help everyone achieve their full potential.”

GOVERNMENT APPROVAL

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell-O’Connor welcomed the announcement. “Lidl’s decision to hire an additional 600 new staff over the next two years is a real vote of confidence in the Irish economy and demonstrates further commitment from a company which has already invested over €1.5 billion in Ireland since 2000.

“It is encouraging to see recruitment across all parts of the business which will provide opportunities for those with a wide variety of skills. I am particularly pleased that much of this employment will be spread across the country in Lidl’s stores, regional offices and distribution centres which is a key objective of the Government’s Regional Jobs plan.”

WINNING NEW CUSTOMERS

The latest market data from Kantar Worldpanel revealed the company’s 11.9% share of an industry that has grown its sales by 4% compared to last year.

“Lidl continues to post impressive sales growth as more consumers choose to shop with the retailer – a record 72.4% of all Irish households shopped in a Lidl store in the last quarter, widening the gap between it and rival discounter Aldi,” explained Kandar Worldpanel director David Berry.

“Sales growth for Aldi stands at 2.4% in the latest quarter – a positive step up from the previous results for April and an early sign that sales growth might be starting to improve again.”

SuperValue leads the standings with 22.5% of the Irish market, followed closely by Tesco (21.9%) and Dunnes Stores (21.3%) – with Lidl’s recruitment plans and the opening of new stores a clear sign of intent.