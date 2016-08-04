July 2016: Voxpro

Pictured (L-R): Dan Kiely, Linda Green-Kiely, Aidan O’Shea and Louise Phelan

With news of US expansion and investment of $4m in a new centre of excellence, Voxpro’s unrelenting growth continues throughout 2016.

Established by co-founders, Dan and Linda Green-Kiely 20 years ago, Voxpro operates successfully from three purpose-built facilities in Cork, as well as offices in Dublin, San Francisco and Folsom.

Voxpro’s recent announcement of the creation of more than 500 jobs by 2010 at the new centre in Athens, Georgia is testament to the hard work of co-founders Dan Kiely and Linda Green-Kiely and the team in Ireland.

The company manages a range of business services on behalf of its partners, such as multilingual customer experience and technical support, trust and safety activity, social media management and harnessing product insights.

Speaking about the US expansion, CEO and Voxpro co-founder Dan Kiely commented: “North America is a critical part of our global expansion and we are excited to be a leading Irish company bringing jobs to the US. We’re delighted to be partnering with governor Nathan Deal and the Georgia Department of Economic Development on our latest expansion as we continue to scale internationally.”

He continued: “Our success is built on delivering beautiful customer experience and it’s our people and our culture that provide that point of difference.”

Georgia governor Nathan Deal also welcomed the news: “Georgia offers a wealth of resources for an innovative company like Voxpro to grow its business. Georgia’s top-ranked business climate and highly skilled workforce is critical to attracting international business. We established a strong relationship with Voxpro leadership in Ireland and look forward to the company’s continued investment in Georgia.”

EXTRAORDINARY TEAM

Late last year, outsourced customer experience and technical support company Voxpro announced 400 new jobs in Cork, increasing employee numbers to over 1,400.

In March of this year, the company announced a further 450 jobs at its new centre of excellence in emerging Californian tech hub Folsom, where 200 people are already the Voxpro roster.

According to Kiely: “At Voxpro we believe that it’s not sufficient to provide world-class products or services – that’s a given. To be considered a global leader, it’s necessary to deliver a unique offering with extremely high levels of personal service. Our success has been built on delivering beautiful customer experience (BCX) in partnership with our clients and through the talent and determination of our team of extraordinary people. In that regard, we’ve been hugely impressed with the talent and passion of our new Folsom team members.”

The company’s customers include Google, Airbnb, Nest, Etsy, Stripe, Red Bubble and Weebly, and it was founded 20 years ago. It offers a range of services such as customer support, technical support, multilingual, sales and order management and outsourcing for clients.

Earlier this year the company also added PayPal EMEA vice president Louise Phelan to its board of directors, as well as Voxpro managing director Aidan O’Shea.

Voxpro also made the news when it was named one of Ireland’s best managed companies in the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards programme in March – its fourth successive victory.