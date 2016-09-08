Mark Little to be honoured at prestigious tech event

Mark Little, MD of Twitter Ireland and VP of Media Twitter EMEA

Twitter Dublin managing director Mark Little has been named as special honouree at the Business & Finance Tech 100 event, taking place at The Marker Hotel in Dublin on September 12th.

Ireland’s reputation as a centre for tech has grown ever stronger over the past 12 months as both multinationals and indigenous organisations continue to innovate.

There are few areas of the economy as fascinating as tech, and none that have captured the public’s imagination so completely. We live in a digital world in which technology has had a revolutionary impact on how people socialise and work.

Ireland has embraced a tech scene that has brought a new cultural element to our shores. Our talented workforce, generous tax rate and sense of culture – not to mention fun – makes Ireland a favourable location for foreign direct investment.

We all know that the Silicon Docks is home to many of the biggest names in world technology. But our influence spreads further than that, as a burgeoning start-up scene continues to strive towards greatness.

While Ireland has a world-renowned multinational sector, indigenous start-ups are making waves in areas like SaaS, social media, e-commerce, mobile, education, financial, health, music and game technology.

It’s so great to see Business & Finance recognise the vibrancy and creativity of Ireland’s technology pioneers

The Business & Finance Tech 100 edition showcases the best and the brightest of Ireland’s tech scene, including a definitive guide to the top-performing tech companies across the island of Ireland, as well as insightful opinion pieces from industry experts.

The significant opportunities being generated, as well as the contribution and commitment that top tech companies have made to the Irish economy, is a clear indication of the strength and performance across Ireland’s innovation landscape.

The leading lights of Ireland’s flourishing tech industry will converge on The Marker Hotel on September 12th for the launch of the Business & Finance Tech 100 edition.

Special honouree on the night will be Mark Little, MD of Twitter Ireland and VP of Media Twitter EMEA. Little is responsible for the social network’s expanding European headquarters in Dublin, which now employs over 200 people and is the company’s largest facility outside the US. He will also continue in his current media partnership role across Europe. The former RTE broadcaster took up the role in July.

Ahead of the event, Little said: “It’s so great to see Business & Finance recognise the vibrancy and creativity of Ireland’s technology pioneers. I have a unique perspective on both the local and global forces shaping our tech sector.”

He continued: “I’m very proud to be a leader in a global company which sees Ireland as a vital hub from which to serve the needs of its users across the world. But I have also lived the journey of global start-up, built in Ireland, with homegrown talent and creativity. It’s vital that we understand how the tech sector empowers Ireland in an age of disruption and change. And how vital it is that we continue to nurture Ireland’s very special partnership between global and local pioneers in technology.”

For information, contact:

Noelle Campbell

Email: noelle.campbell@businessandfinance.com

Tel: +353 1 237 7009

Mob: +353 87 978 1764