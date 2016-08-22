Pictured (L-R) at the eircom Elevation Fast Company Awards launch at The Marker Hotel are Ian Hyland (Business and Finance), Robot-TED, Mark Little (Storyful founder) and Eavann Murphy (eircom Business Solutions)

The eircom Elevation Fast Company Awards, which recognise the fastest growing and most innovative companies across the island of Ireland, officially opened for entries on July 14th at the launch of the Business & Finance Elevation Fast 100 digital magazine at The Marker Hotel.

With a spotlight on innovation, international scalability, differentiation and strategic investment to the Irish economy, the eircom Elevation Fast Company Awards celebrates the success of Ireland’s most innovative companies.

The Elevation Fast 100 digital edition

Speaking at the launch event, CEO of Business & Finance, Ian Hyland spoke of the importance of the Awards programme in highlighting the potential of Irish companies and providing them with the platform and networks to build on their progress to date.

“The eircom Elevation Fast Company Awards is indicative of Ireland’s position as an innovation nation and this awards programme plays a critical role in fostering creative and competitive enterprise across the island of Ireland.”

Hyland also added that the Awards would look “to increase market connectivity, direct employment and would give companies’ opportunities for expansion and success.”

Eavann Murphy, chief commercial officer, eircom Business Solutions, encouraged companies to get involved. “We work with so many of Ireland’s best and brightest companies and this is a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on the innovation that is so often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of an enterprise in its early days. The eircom Elevation Fast Company Awards will be a platform to showcase the talent, creativity and success of Irish business on an international stage, and we are delighted to support it.”

WHO SHOULD ENTER?

A business will be eligible for the eircom Elevation Fast Company Awards having met the following criteria:

The applicant company will be able to illustrate revenue growth for up to four consecutive years prior to application.

The applicant company will be registered in Ireland and will have been operating for no more than 15 years. Revenue must be related to core trading income, excluding related party transactions.

The nominees must be able to demonstrate their achievements across the following core area – idea/concept, innovation, revenue growth, market share, scalability and profitability.

Promoters may nominate their companies in multi categories as appropriate.