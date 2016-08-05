Ones to Watch: Autoaddress

Autoaddress is the leading supplier of Eircode address solutions in Ireland. Customers from diverse sectors including government, telecommunications, retail, insurance, financial and healthcare rely on their solutions to effectively manage address capture and cleaning requirements.

Autoaddress is the solution of choice for government projects, providing services for household charge, NPPR, septic tank charge and the local property tax. They were members of the Capita Consortium chosen to design, develop and roll-out Eircodes in Ireland. Autoaddress was responsible for designing the Eircode format, creating the Eircode address database and appending Eircodes to millions of government department address records.