Ones to Watch: Autoaddress

Autoaddress is the leading supplier of Eircode address solutions in Ireland. Customers from diverse sectors including government, telecommunications, retail, insurance, financial and healthcare rely on their solutions to effectively manage address capture and cleaning requirements. Autoaddress is the solution of choice for government projects, providing services for household charge, NPPR, septic tank charge and the local property tax. They were members of the Capita Consortium chosen to design, develop and roll-out Eircodes in Ireland. Autoaddress was responsible for designing the Eircode format, creating the Eircode address database and appending Eircodes to millions of government department address records. Autoaddress was founded in 2000 by Pat Donnelly and is staffed with senior level application architects, business analysts, software developers, integrators, project managers and technical support specialists. Future plans? In 2016, Autoaddress launched its free Autoaddress app. With unlimited address lookups, links to native mobile mapping and address grouping, the app was the first in Ireland to offer a mobile platform for Eircode-enabled routing and planning. The app is being matched with a desktop version for courier and routing companies while the core Autoaddress software will continue to appear on more and more websites of major Irish companies.
Business & Finance, in association with Comtrade, recognises Ireland’s most dynamic emerging businesses in ‘Ones to Watch’. Ireland is alive with a vibrant start-up scene and the entrepreneurs featured are shaping the country’s economic landscape.