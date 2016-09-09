Ones to Watch: Cognikids

Ollwyn Moran, CEO, Cognikids

Business & Finance highlights some of the top movers and shakers in Ireland.

What is it?



Cognikids is an Irish baby brand dedicated to supporting the natural developmental stages of babies through its unique range of fun and functional products. These multi award-winning products are totally unique and help to give baby the best start in life.

Cognikids’ first product to market was Crawl, an easy-grip crawl suit. This is a baby grow with a unique grip technology on the knees and feet that provides traction for babies trying to crawl on slippery wooden and tile floors.

This year Grip was launched, a baby bottle-gripper. Grip is compatible with the majority of baby bottles and is designed to help babies develop the skills necessary for independent feeding.

This year also saw the launch of Sooth, a sensory teething bib. It eases the effects of teething and the three different textures support healthy sensory development.

Who’s behind it?



The business was founded in 2013 by Ollwyn Moran. Having seen first-hand the need for modern developmental baby products, she identified this huge gap within the baby market.

How is it funded?

Cognikids was originally funded by Ollwyn and her family. In 2013, Cognikids won the Ireland Funds Business Plan Competition. It was also chosen to secure funding, mentoring and support from the DCU Ryan Academy Propeller Programme. Most recently it has also received funding and support from Enterprise Ireland.

Future plans?



This year will see the addition of two new products to the range, which will be launched at the Kind + Jugend trade show in Germany next month. The company is also finalising with two large retailers in Ireland and the UK.