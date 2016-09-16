Ones to Watch: CoinaPhoto

Shahab Fraz Mirza, CoinaPhoto

Business & Finance highlights some of the top movers and shakers in Ireland.

What is it?

CoinaPhoto is a new disruptive social stock photography platform and marketplace where photographers and people most passionate about photography come to share and sell their work. With a rapidly growing community of over 37,000 shutterbugs from around the world and growing at over 50% every quarter, CoinaPhoto is making a difference by connecting, nurturing and sustaining new and upcoming photography talent. The CoinaPhoto community is truly global, ranging from small towns to big cities. The company was launched in late 2014 in Dubai, UAE, and set up its Dublin office in Q1 of this year.

Who is behind it?

The business is 100% owned by Shahab Fraz Mirza, an avid traveller, investor and entrepreneur with 20 years of corporate experience.

Shahab’s prior work life spans across three continents (Asia, Africa and Australia) in leading organisations including Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Pepsi Co. Additionally, Shahab manages his privately held investments in real estate, equity markets and fixed income bonds across developed economies and emerging markets.

How is it funded?

Coinaphoto Ireland is funded entirely by Shahab Fraz Mirza.

The Dublin office was set up in Q1 2016 with an investment commitment of €500,000.

Future plans?

The company plans to expand in Asia towards the end of 2017 with an office in Singapore. A new buyer interface reaches out to SMEs including media/creative agencies, publishing houses, brands and creative individuals – working on collaborations that result in original and locally sourced content customised to meet CoinaPhoto’s partners’ needs.